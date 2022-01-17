Sketches released of suspects in 2019 sexual assault of child in Galleria area

article

Houston authorities want your help in finding the two men involved in the 2019 sexual assault of a child.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division released a sketch of each suspect on Monday, in the hopes that someone could identify them.

HPD responded to a report of a sexual assault of a child on September 10, 2019, that occurred in the Galleria area of Houston.

During the course of the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by two unknown males.

Authorities have gathered the following suspect descriptions:

Black male, approximately 35-40 years old, 230-260 lbs., short black hair with a foreign accent

White male, approximately 20-25 years old, 140-160 lbs. messy short dark hair and a goatee

If you recognize either of them, you are asked to contact the police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitted online at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.The language in this press release is intentional and could have legal implications.