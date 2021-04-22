Skeeters looking for singers

Want the opportunity to perform the National Anthem live at a Skeeters game this season? You're in luck! The Skeeters are currently looking for performers to sing the National Anthem as they celebrate their inaugural year as the Astros Triple-A affiliate!

NATIONAL ANTHEM TRYOUTS will be held Wednesday, May 5 from 4 PM - 7 PM at Constellation Field.

Applications must be submitted by Saturday, May 1, 2021

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE APPLICATION

The Sugar Land Skeeters begin their inaugural season as the Houston Astros Triple-A Affiliate in 2021 after previously being a part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) from 2012-2020. Notable former Skeeters players include NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady as well as former Astros Roger Clemens, Jason Lane, and Scott Kazmir.