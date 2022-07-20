Sizzling summer vacation gear you probably need

From a better breeze to a mobile boost, consumer reporter Steve Noviello takes a look at some of the summer's hottest new products.

Car Windshield Shade

The helloleiboo Car Windshield Sun Shade solves the problem of being unable to refold those clunky round ones. It opens and closes just like an umbrella. It also comes in two sizes and offers UV and heat protection.

We Boost Drive Reach

The We Boost Drive Reach cellphone signal booster can help you on your summer road trip. It works with all carriers and will give you the strongest signal farthest from the tower. You do have to be in range at least a little but this boosts the signal no matter how weak. Best of all, there are no subscription fees. Just put it in your car and drive.

Chill Serveware

The Chill Serveware collection from Frontgate in Plano at Legacy West helps keep your chips and dip, wine and other foods chill for outdoor gatherings. Here's the secret. The pieces are made from double-walled stainless steel to maximize cold retention. Inside some pieces there is also a gel-based inner layer that freezes like ice and holds its temperature. Just place it in the freezer before you use it.

Canopy Fan

The Canopy Breeze fan is a rechargeable ceiling fan for your canopy or umbrella. It will keep you cool and is compact. The entire thing weighs less than 5 lbs and stores in a briefcase when not in use. You can use it poolside, while tailgating, at the ballpark or at a picnic. It will run for six hours on a single charge and has a duel speed remote control.

