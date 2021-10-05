Six Houston-area cyclists recovering after getting run over by a teen driver in Waller

Six Houston-area cyclists continue to recover after getting run over by a teen driving a pickup truck on September 25 in Waller.

On Tuesday, FOX 26 exclusively spoke with Rachael Maney from Bike Law. Bike Law is now representing the six injured cyclists.

"They suffered broken vertebrae, broken collar bones, hands, [and] wrists, some of which require extensive surgical intervention," said Maney. "Road rash, lacerations, concussions, traumatic brain injuries, all-over body bruising, soft tissue injures. There’s also trauma associated with being plowed down while riding your bicycle by someone driving a giant truck."

We’re now learning all six cyclists had to receive medical attention, including two air-lifted to area hospitals.

As of Tuesday evening, no charges have been filed against the teen driver. A special prosecutor has been assigned to help with the case in Waller County. More than 10 days have passed since the crash occurred.

"We understand the legitimate outrage and [frustration] that comes with these types of things, but we’d like for people to be patient," said Maney. "Allow [District Attorney} Elton Mathis and the special prosecutor assigned to this case time to do their jobs. The length of time it takes to conduct and complete an honest and thorough investigation, is directly proportionate to the seriousness of the crash."

According to Chase Ferrell, he had been riding his bike behind the group of cyclists when they were run over on Old Highway 290. He says they had been training for IRONMAN Texas that Saturday morning. Roughly 75 miles into their training ride, Ferrell says a black diesel pickup truck slowed down near him and accelerated to blow smoke in his lane.

Moments later, Ferrell claims the pickup truck tried doing the same thing to the other cyclists riding ahead of him.

"I thought someone was dead," said Ferrell. "[The driver] was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists. He ended up hitting 3 people before his brakes even started."

A police report reveals the 16-year-old driver had a 17-year-old in the passenger seat during the crash. The teen driver told investigators, "he was reaching for his cell phone to call his dad and struck the bicyclists before he could react."

‘We expect justice," said Maney. "[However, we’re] not sacrificing that for speed."

We exchanged messages with an attorney representing the teen driver. On Tuesday, he didn’t want to comment about the case.