A bus en route to Hastings High School was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

The bus was carrying six students at the time of the crash on Cross Street.

According to Houston police, a woman ran a red light and crashed into the bus. Police say the woman appeared to be intoxicated.

The six students were examined at the scene for injuries. No injuries were reported.

The students were re-examined by the nurse at Hastings High School as a precaution.

HPD will continue to investigate this crash.