article

The Houston Police Department is mourning one of their own after he was involved in a train crash and passed away from his injuries.

BACKGROUND: Houston PD officer involved in train crash on Fulton St. while 'reporting to work'

Chief Troy Finner announced via Twitter Senior Officer Vidal Lopez, 42, passed away Monday, just days after he was involved in a train crash on Fulton St. in the Heights area.

"I am deeply saddened to report that Senior Officer Vidal Lopez passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family," Chief Finner said. "We ask you to pray for Vidal's family and friends, and respect the family's wish of privacy during this difficult time."

Sr. Officer Lopez has been on the force for 20 years, joining in June 2002, where he served in several capacities and departments, most recently working with Technology Services. He leaves behind a wife, Maritza Lopez, who recently told FOX 26 they were expecting their first baby.

MORE: Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby

Funeral arrangements are pending.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.