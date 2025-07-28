Sister of 28-year-old man allegedly killed by man free from jail on multiple bonds may never see justice

The Brief The sister of a 28-year-old murdered allegedly at the hands of a man free from jail on multiple bonds might never see justice. Devan Jordan is charged with capital murder in Joshua's death. At the time, Jordan was free from jail on bonds in Harris County and Fort Bend County.



The sister of a 28-year-old murdered allegedly at the hands of a man free from jail on multiple bonds might never see justice.

Houston crime: Sister seeking resolution in the death of her brother

"Somebody killed Joshua, and he's no longer on this earth," said Joshua Sandoval's sister, Amiee Castillo. "Somebody needs to be held accountable for that."

Devan Jordan is charged with capital murder in Joshua's death. At the time, Jordan was free from jail on bonds in Harris County and Fort Bend County.

"He had violated his bond, and they brought him back to court," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "They had a court date set up for him. They are going to put him on an electronic monitor. Of course, Jordan doesn't show."

The day he failed to show up for court is the day police say Jordan killed Josh during a robbery.

Two weeks later, Jordan killed Jeffrey Johnson in Galveston County.

"In the history of modern-day history, we've never seen a defendant out on more than one capital murder charge," Kahan said.

Jordan changed that by posting total bond amounts of $1,650,000.

Last fall, Jordan was convicted in the murder of Jeffery Johnson. He got life in prison without parole. That leaves Aimee to wonder is she'll see Jordan stand trial in Harris County for her brother's death.

"Unfortunately, I don't know. We have to wait for this appeal process in Galveston County, which could take years," she said. "But I want some kind of resolution in the end, whether it be a plea. The last thing we want is his case to be dismissed."

The Harris County DA's Office says the case is active, and they declined any further comment.