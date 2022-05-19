Expand / Collapse search

Single engine plane veers off runway at Baytown airport, no injuries reported

Baytown
FOX 26 Houston
Photo of the plane (Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

BAYTOWN, Texas - The NTSB is investigating after a plane veered off a runway and crashed into a tree line, according to officials. 

According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper Cherokee Arrow veered off the runway at RWJ Airpark in Baytown just after 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials said two people were on board at the time. 

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said no injuries were reported. 