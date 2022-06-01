Expand / Collapse search

SILVER ALERT issued for missing man, 74, last seen in South Houston

South Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Antonio Torres, 74 (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas - Officials need your help finding a missing man, 74, last seen in South Houston

Authorities say Antonio Torres was last seen in the 700 block of Palestine St. around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Mr. Torres has been described as 5'6" tall, weighing about 158 pounds with gray eyes, and reportedly was driving a 2009 black Chevrolet Impala with the Texas license plate: HNB6354. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the South Houston PD at 713-944-1910