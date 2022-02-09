Silver Alert issued for missing Humble man

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Humble.

Authorities are looking for 78-year-old Gene Collums.

Collums was last seen Wednesday morning on the 8300 block of Cross Country Drive in Humble, just after 10 a.m.

Collums is a white male, 6' tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was also wearing a black Raiders ball cap, red plaid shirt, and blue jeans.

He may be driving a 2015 silver Hyundai Genesis bearing Texas license plate number HHR4384.

If you have any information on where Collums might be, you're asked to contact Harris County Constable's Office, Pct. 4 at (281) 376-3472.