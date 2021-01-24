Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Missouri City

article

A Silver Alert was issued for Iris Petitt, 72 who was last seen on Jan. 24, around 2 a.m.

Missouri City Police says that Petitt walked away from her daughter's home in Missouri City during early morning hours.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Petitt is described as a black woman of medium complexion, she stands 5-foot-4-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

She also has some teeth missing in the back of her mouth.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Petitt is asked to immediately call the Missouri City Police at 281-403-8700.