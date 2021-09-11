SILVER ALERT issued for 73-year-old man in Hempstead

article

Authorities have issued a silver alert Saturday for a 73-year-old man in Hempstead.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Nelms was last seen in the 24000 block of Stage Coach Rd wearing an unknown color ball cap and a T-shirt with dark jeans driving a gray Ford F150 with a Texas license plate reading: PKT3188 and a white dog with him as well.

Nelms has been described as 6'3" weighing about 150 lbs with brown eyes and white hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282.

