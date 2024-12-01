Silver Alert: 82-year-old Freddie Myers

article

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 82-year-old Freddie Myers.

He was last seen on Friday, Nov. 29, around 1 p.m. He was walking in the 3000 block of Jipsie Ln. in Houston.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue hoodie, yellow socks, and white/blue shoes.

He takes medication for dementia.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

Silver Alert

The Silver alert was created to notify the public of missing elderly adults with documented mental conditions. Specifically, for those who suffer from various mental conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and/or other forms of dementia.

The below represents the Silver Alert criteria for the state's network:

Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease?

Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen's disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen's health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen's condition).

Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen's disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen's disappearance have been ruled out?

Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen's disappearance?

Is there sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen? (Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance).

Note: A physician's letterhead, indicating the impaired mental condition, date of diagnosis, patient's name, with physician's signature is recommended to satisfy the documentation requirement.

The Source Information in this article is from the Texas Center for the Missing.



