Shots fired during welfare check in Waller County by mother

Waller County Sheriff's Office authorities are at the scene of a welfare check that turned into shots being fired on Thursday.

According to the public information officer, officials were doing a welfare check on a mother at 35700 Clapp Road when the woman began shooting in the general direction of police but not directly at them.

No one was injured, according to police, and they are trying to get the mother out of the home and to a hospital.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.