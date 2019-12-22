Shoppers flee after smash and grab at Memorial City Mall, suspects on the loose: HPD
HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for suspects they say are responsible for a smash and grab at Memorial City Mall.
Officers say they were initially responding to reports of shots being fired at the Macy's. When they arrived at the scene, shoppers were fleeing and hiding in bathrooms and behind counters.
HPD and Precinct 5 deputies searched the property but didn't find the suspects.
The incident is currently under investigation.