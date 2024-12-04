Houston police investigate shooting near Sharpstown High Shcool

Sharpstown High School was on lockdown mode after gunshots were reportedly heard near the campus on Wednesday morning.

Houston ISD sent out a statement saying the campus was on lockdown from 9:52 a.m. until 12:25 p.m.

Police held a press conference where they stated they were investigating a shooting nearby. However, HISD and Houston police said there were no shots fired on campus, no students were injured, and the shooting did not occur at the school.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The school's normal operation has not been impacted, according to officers.

Houston police say they are still searching for the suspect involved in the shooting.