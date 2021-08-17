Sheriff: Woman fatally shot after pulling up to garage in west Harris Co.

article

Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman at a home in west Harris County.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning in the 18000 block of Appletree Hill Lane.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears a woman pulled up in her garage when someone opened fire.

She was shot multiple times. Sheriff Gonzalez says she was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.