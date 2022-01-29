Sheriff: Uber Eats driver shot at in NW Harris County, suspected gunman arrested

Authorities have a man behind bars after he allegedly shot at an Uber Eats driver Saturday in northwest Harris County.

RELATED: Sonic employee's car explodes in west Houston, authorities say

It happened in the 7900 block of Yellow Pine Dr. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says an unidentified Uber Eats driver heard several gunshots in his direction. The driver then "pulled into a yard" trying to hide when more shots were fired at him.

He called for help after driving a few blocks to the 9800 block of Woodland Oaks. We're told the driver was not seriously injured, but the Sheriff says the suspected shooter, Omar Sanchez, 29, was taken into custody on Aggravated Assault charges.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

No other information was available, as of this writing, so a motive is unclear, but FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.