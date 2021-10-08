Sheriff: Man seriously burned after truck possibly erupted into flames, exploded

article

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after his truck caught fire on Friday morning, authorities say.

The incident occurred in the 20900 block of Greenfield Trail.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears the man left a home after an argument with his girlfriend, and his truck possibly erupted into flames and exploded.

The truck reportedly came to a rest in someone’s yard.

The sheriff says the man was able to exit the truck but sustained serious burns.

It is unclear what caused the vehicle to catch fire. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene.

