Sheriff: 'Loose horse' on Beltway results in Harris Co. deputy hurt

A bizarre situation overnight Sunday, where a Harris Co. deputy encountered a "loose horse" on the Beltway and crashed.

It happened on the Sam Houston Tollway East Freeway near the Cullen and Scott exit a little before 5 a.m., where it appears the deputy was heading west on the main lanes before crashing.

According to HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzales, the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but no word on the horse.

"A loose horse was on the main lanes of the Beltway," Sheriff Gonzales said. "Deputy was taken to the hospital with a few minor abrasions and is doing fine."

No other information was provided, as of this writing.

