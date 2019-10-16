Sheriff: Father killed while confronting suspects who broke into home in Fort Bend County

Authorities say a father was shot and killed while confronting two suspects who broke into his house while his wife and kids were inside.

Deputies responded to the home on Glen Rosa Drive in north Fort Bend County a little after midnight.

According to investigators, someone broke a window into the back of the house, the father woke up, he confronted to individuals, and shots were fired.

The father was shot and died at the scene.

Deputies say the man’s wife and their two young children were in the home. They were not injured.

Authorities say it doesn’t appear anything was taken from inside the house. Investigators are working to get a description of the suspects.