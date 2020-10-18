Sheriff asks for help identifying body found in Dutton Lake

article

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a deceased person found floating in Dutton Lake in Beach City.

Detectives found the victim inside of a cooling lake near the 15000 block of FM 2354 in Beach City on Oct. 13, around 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, the cause of death has not been determined by the forensic pathologist at this time, but 'it is believed the body was dumped.'

The victim appears to be a white male, 40 to 60 years of age, approximately 6’0” in height and 150 pounds.

The unidentified male was wearing a grey “University of St. Thomas” t-shirt, size medium when he was found. The victim also had a tattoo on the back left shoulder blade that reads “Rashawn”.

A drawing of the tattoo is attached to depict a close resemblance of the actual tattoo.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Kalyn Perry at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500, or Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.