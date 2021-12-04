Sheriff: 1 killed, another detained following shooting in NE Harris Co.

article

Authorities are piecing together what lead up to a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Harris County, where a man was killed, and a possible suspect was detained.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but according to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputy constables with Precinct 4 were called out to a shooting in the 21400 block of Wicker Forest Ln. over in Humble, Texas.

When they arrived, authorities say they found a man with a serious gunshot wound, who shortly succumbed to his injuries.

A person has been detained, the sheriff confirmed but did not provide any additional information, as of this writing.

