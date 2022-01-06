C.E. King HS ‘secure procedure’ lifted after investigation into bullets reportedly found in hall

article

Sheldon ISD says school has resumed as normal on Thursday after C.E. King High School was under "secure protocol" earlier in the day due to two bullets that were reportedly found on the hallway floor.

The district says the source of the bullets has been discovered, and disciplinary action will be taken.

On Thursday morning, officials said the school was under "secure response" to allow for a proper search and investigation. The school was not on lockdown, and all students were safe, the district said.

According to school officials, no weapon or threat was found.

The district encourages families to talk with their children at home about appropriate items to bring to school.

