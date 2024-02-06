Shake Shack becomes 'Love Shack' for lovers seeking last-minute Valentine's Day plan
LOS ANGELES - Landing a dinner reservation on Valentine's Day can be challenging, so Shake Shack offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience for last-minute planners.
On Feb. 14, the burger chain will transform seven of its locations from Shake Shack to "Love Shack."
For only $80, customers will be treated to a prix fixe tasting menu for two which includes limited-time Korean-inspired menu items.
There's two options you can choose from: The "Swicy Date Night" party and the "Umami Dinner" party.
Here's everything that comes with the "Swicy Date Night" meal:
- A reserved table for two with plates and glassware and even floral arrangement to boost the romantic vibes
- Two Korean Style Fried Chicken sandwiches
- Spicy Korean BBQ Fries
- Extra sauce
- A Gochujang Caramel Sauce Sundae
- Beverages of choice
The Umami DInner Party is $160 and comes with the same things as the "Swicy Date Night" but for four people.
Reservations are required and available starting today.