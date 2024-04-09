Harris County truck rolls over on SH 99, Hazmat on scene for oil spill

One person is injured and State Highway 99 has some mainlines closed after a major crash involving a truck on Tuesday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a flatbed truck rolled over on SH-99 near Cypress Rosehill with one person inside.

The person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officials state Hazmat teams are en route due to a diesel and oil spill.

Eastbound mainlines of Sh-99 are closed at this time.