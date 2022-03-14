Severe Thunderstorm watch issued for several Houston-area counties

article

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several Houston-area counties.

The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for the following counties: Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, and Wharton County.

This includes the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Cleveland, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton,

Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Liberty, Livingston, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Navasota, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, and Wharton.