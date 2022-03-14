Expand / Collapse search

Severe Thunderstorm watch issued for several Houston-area counties

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several Houston-area counties.

The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for the following counties: Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, and Wharton County. 

This includes the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Cleveland, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, 
Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Liberty, Livingston, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Navasota, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, and Wharton.

Monday evening weather forecast

Look for a line of storms to move through southeast Texas Monday night. There could be some gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado as a front arrives in the Houston area. Storms will clear out quickly and the rest of the week looks great for Spring Break!