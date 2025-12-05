Houston police investigating carjacking connected to deadly car crash

Houston-area law enforcement are investigating a deadly car crash and a carjacking incident on Friday.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers received a call about a crash near the intersection of Park Place Boulevard and the Gulf Freeway feeder.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen's Office says two deputies from the Mental Health Division stopped a carjacking in progress near US-59 near the George Brown Convention Center.

According to Rosen, the suspect had a gun and was running from a deadly car crash. Police confirmed at least one person died in the car accident.One person was said to be in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.