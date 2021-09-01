Several vehicles involved in crash on Fred Hartman Bridge
article
HOUSTON - A multi-vehicle crash was causing delays on the Fred Hartman Bridge on Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes before 6 a.m.
TRAFFIC MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions
A left shoulder lane and left lane were blocked by several vehicles. Traffic was down to one lane.
Officials say drivers should expect heavy delays until the crash is cleared.
If possible, drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
