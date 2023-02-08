Several lanes reopen following deadly 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Freeway

article

Several lanes of traffic are back open on the Southwest Freeway following a deadly three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

SUGGESTED: 1 killed in 4-vehicle crash on Rankin Road in Harris Co., roadway closed down

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the crash occurred between U.S. 90 and Dairy Ashford.

Officials said two vehicles overturned, and one person died on the scene.

No other details were released.