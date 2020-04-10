Several essential businesses closed Easter Sunday

Several essential businesses will be closed on Easter Sunday to give their workers a much needed break from pandemic pandemonium.

Those stores include Target, Sam's, Trader Joe's, and Lowe’s. The companies state that all locations will not be open for business on April 12.

Lowe's expanded on Twitter saying, “To show appreciation to our associates, all Lowe’s stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.”

On their website, Trader Joe's posted, "All Trader Joe's stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our incredible crew members a much needed day of rest."

Grocery chains are also adjusting their schedules, including HEB which announced that its stores, along with curbside and delivery service will not be available for shopping.

Sprouts Farmers Market stores also joined the list of stores giving employees a break. Kroger listed updated hours online, posting that they will be open but are closing early. Houston area store hours will be from 7a.m. to 6 p.m. Aldi is typically closed on Easter and will also close this year.

Costco stores will also keep their tradition of staying closed on Easter.

However, if you need some last-minute eggs or other goodies, Walgreens and CVS are scheduled to keep their doors open.

