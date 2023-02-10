Sesame Street Live! in Houston for the weekend, get your tickets

Enjoy some family fun and step into a magical time with Elmo and his friends on Sesame Street.

Sesame Street Live! is in Houston from Feb. 10-12 with various shows throughout the day for you to attend.

The show sets around a magician named Justin who visits Sesame Street to do a magic show for the whole neighborhood. Elmo wants to get in on the magic but soon realizes he doesn't know what to do.

TODAY -- Pictured: Sesame Street Live on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Elmo teams up with his friends to discover "the power of yet", which is a lesson of perseverance no matter what stands between you and your dream. Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard, and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey.

He and his friends all learn lessons that help them become okay with making mistakes and how magic can be found anywhere.

The show will feature high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats. The show is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family will enjoy.

With a pre-show ticket, kids can get the chance to meet Elmo and his friends to take pictures before the show. They can also go up on stage to explore Sesame Street themselves and participate in a scavenger hunt for a special prize. A magician will even be there to show off some magic in person.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

Saturday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 12, at 10:30 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Click here for more information and learn how to get tickets.