Senior who uses machete, shovel to fight rats and snakes inside her home gets help

A Houston senior citizen whose home is overrun with rats and even snakes is getting some relief Tuesday night.

Since last summer, 71-year-old Georgia Evans has spent her nights inside her South Park home literally fighting the critters that invaded her house.

"This is what Ms. Evans was using to kill rodents and snakes in her house. No senior should have to be in that position," former Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins explains as he holds up a machete and shovel.

Evans would walk around her house with them to fight rats, mice and snakes inside her home. It’s been her way of life for more than six months now, with many things crawling from the bayou behind her home into her house.

"It was scary. I was terrorized every night when I go to bed because as soon as I lay down, they would start cutting up. And it was in my bedroom and all parts of my house," the 71-year-old explains.

When Boykins found out about it, he spent MLK Day, a day of service, finding a pest control company that would help for free. It’s Bug or Us happily volunteered.

"We're a small, family-owned business. Community and family are everything. We believe in helping those around us," says Owner of It’s Bugs or Us Elissa Thigpen.

On MLK Day, "we placed a bunch of traps inside of her home," says Thigpen. And 24 hours later the traps have already started infiltrating the infestation.

"We found five mice in traps today. The brick here around the front of her home, there’s some weep holes and those weep holes are small enough for the mice to come through," Thigpen explains.

So the company will now fix that to also keep the snakes out.

"I’ve been waiting a long time for this. I’m just so grateful," Evans says with tears rolling down her face.

She says this is truly an answered prayer.

"It's just been real scary. If I didn’t know the Lord, I wouldn’t have made it. He said, ‘Ask and ye shall receive. Knock and the door will be opened,’ and it’s been opened to me. I’m getting emotional because I’m so grateful," the 71-year-old cries.



While on city council, Boykins became known for his program helping senior citizens and he’s clearly still at it.

"If people want to count that as a legacy, I think at the end of the day, it’s what you’ve done for others. And from a Biblical perspective, I think that’s the right thing to do," says Boykins.

Evans is all smiles.

"It is truly a blessing. Thank you all very much."

Thanks to It’s Bugs or Us, Mrs. Evans should be free of the rodents in about 10 days, and she says the thing she’s looking forward to most is getting a peaceful night's rest.

