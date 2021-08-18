Deputy with Harris County Sheriff's Office feeds residents experiencing homelessness

The afternoon downpour on Wednesday wasn't enough to stop a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy from blessing the homeless.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

What was on the menu today? Deputy Guzman gave out everything from Grilled Chicken to Shrimp Etoufee and French Bread.

"How about some chicken fried chicken? That sound good to you?" says Harris County Criminal Court Bailiff Jovany Guzman to a man in downtown Houston who told the deputy he was hungry.

Armed with extra lunches that jurors weren't going to eat, Deputy Guzman placed the individual meals in a box, left the courthouse, and went searching for Houstonians experiencing homelessness to give them food.

Guzman says growing up in middle-class America there wasn't always an extravagant entrée on the table but he never had to go hungry and he says no one should have to.

"We grew up eating Ramen Noodles, Hot Pockets, pork chops that were always on sale," he said. "Luckily my mom worked at a Fiesta Food Mart so she got all the deals"

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

"I know what it is to struggle and to want a little bit more than just that," Guzman continued. "So being able to provide that is a pretty awesome feeling. It just brings joy to my heart."