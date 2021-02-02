Send a Valentine’s Day card to Texans living in senior communities

article

Make a senior adult smile this Valentine's Day by sending them a letter or card.

Buckner Retirement Services, a non-profit, is asking Texans to send a Valentine to people residing in one of their six senior living communities.

You can also send employees cards to show love and support for the frontline workers who have been serving the senior adults throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether you buy a card from the store or send a handmade Valentine, each show of support sent to our Buckner communities will be greatly appreciated by a senior adult," said Charlie Wilson, senior vice president of Buckner Retirement Services. "Any mail received at our communities will be safely distributed to residents and associates."

At the start of the COVID-19 restrictions last year, Bruckner communities asked Texans to bring love and joy to its residents.

Since the first request in March, more than 1,000 pieces of mail have been received from across Texas and the nation.

If you want to send a senior adult a Valentine, make sure you're using only paper mail that fits in traditional envelopes. Packages containing goods and products will not be accepted for the safety of the residents.

Letters can be addressed to residents by using "Inspiring Happiness for Resident c/o" or to employees by using "Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o" followed by any of the following addresses:

Austin

GreenRidge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753

Beaumont

Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706

Dallas

Ventana by Buckner

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston

Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Longview

Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605

San Angelo

Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903