Send a Valentine’s Day card to Texans living in senior communities
HOUSTON - Make a senior adult smile this Valentine's Day by sending them a letter or card.
Buckner Retirement Services, a non-profit, is asking Texans to send a Valentine to people residing in one of their six senior living communities.
You can also send employees cards to show love and support for the frontline workers who have been serving the senior adults throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Whether you buy a card from the store or send a handmade Valentine, each show of support sent to our Buckner communities will be greatly appreciated by a senior adult," said Charlie Wilson, senior vice president of Buckner Retirement Services. "Any mail received at our communities will be safely distributed to residents and associates."
At the start of the COVID-19 restrictions last year, Bruckner communities asked Texans to bring love and joy to its residents.
Advertisement
Since the first request in March, more than 1,000 pieces of mail have been received from across Texas and the nation.
If you want to send a senior adult a Valentine, make sure you're using only paper mail that fits in traditional envelopes. Packages containing goods and products will not be accepted for the safety of the residents.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON HOLIDAYS
Letters can be addressed to residents by using "Inspiring Happiness for Resident c/o" or to employees by using "Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o" followed by any of the following addresses:
Austin
GreenRidge at Buckner Villas
11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753
Beaumont
Buckner Calder Woods
7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706
Dallas
Ventana by Buckner
8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225
Houston
Buckner Parkway Place
1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077
Longview
Buckner Westminster Place
2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605
San Angelo
Baptist Retirement Community
902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903