Self-checkout scam reported at Houston-area store

A self-checkout scam was reported in Spring and comes with a warning to pay close attention when you use self-checkout kiosks in stores.

KNUE 101.5, a radio station in Tyler, published an article warning about a scam that happens at self-checkout kiosks in stores to unsuspecting shoppers.

SUGGESTED: Return fees, shorter return windows becoming more common with retailers

The station posted a picture of a receipt from Walmart at 2978 and Woodlands Parkway in Spring. It shows a $4.98 Visa charge followed by a $20 debit load.

KNUE reports that the shopper, who wants to remain anonymous, said when they asked about it, a Walmart employee explained that it’s a scam where a someone begins the process of purchasing a pre-paid Visa Card, then leaves the kiosk without completing the transaction. Then, when an unsuspecting shopper starts checking out, they can end up paying for the debit load and fee without realizing it.

SUGGESTED: Gift card scams come with new twists, authorities warn

KNUE reported that the alleged scammer was still in the store and was arrested.

FILE PHOTO. A customer at a self-service checkout kiosk (Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Leah Napoliello of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston says they haven't received local complaints about this scam, but says that it’s been going on in different stores across the country for the last couple of years.

"Basically, the scammer will go to one of these self-checkout kiosks, and they start a transaction to buy gift cards, but they never actually complete it. They just take the cards and walk away. They don't pay for anything. And then the next person, the customer in line, goes to that same kiosk and they wind up adding it to their transaction. So they purchase it without even realizing that it's happening, unfortunately," explained Napoliello.

We reached out to Walmart and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for comment but haven't heard back yet.

Here are steps to protect yourself:

Before you start using any self-checkout kiosk, check for unfinished transactions.

Look at the top of your receipt before you leave the store.

If you spot a transaction that's not yours, report it to a store employee.