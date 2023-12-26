Now that you’ve unwrapped your presents, you might have some you want to return, but beware that more stores are adding return fees and shortening return windows.

Consumer World's 20th annual Return Policy Survey found more stores adding return-by-mail fees.

"TJ Maxx and Marshall's raised their fee a dollar, so it’s now $11.99," said consumer attorney Edgar Dworsky with Consumer World.

"Macy’s has added a $9.99 mail-in fee if you’re not a member of their loyalty plan. So obviously, it’s a free plan. Go sign up for it, so you don’t have to pay that fee," he added.

Return tracking company Narvar reports 40% of retailers now charge return fees.

And fashion reselling platforms Poshmark and The RealReal report increases in clothing being sold with the tags still attached, as consumers look to recoup what they paid.

Consumer World also says more retailers are shortening their return time limits.

It says Macy's toy returns went from 90 days to 30, and Walmart now only takes major appliances back within two days.

"Amazon, for example, used to be where you could buy something in October and return it until the end of January. This year the Amazon return window begins November 1," said Dworsky.

While many retailers sell returns to liquidators, who then resell them to the public at a discount, return software company Optoro estimates that 5.8 billion pounds of returns end up in landfills each year.

That problem has launched some newer businesses, like RebelStork, that divert those returns from landfills and resell them.

"We work with some of the largest retailers on taking their returns, diverting them from landfills. They come into our facilities where our team does quality and condition checking," explains RebelStork founder and CEO Emily Hosie.

RebelStork sells returned baby gear online.

"80% of the product that is returned is unused. So it's a brand new product at up to 80% off of the regular price," said Hosie.

The effort turns what may have been a returned holiday gift into a gift of savings for someone else.

