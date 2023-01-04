Select Hyundai, Kia models being targeted for theft because of social media challenge

article

Hyundai vehicles are among the top ten stolen vehicles in Houston.

Both Hyundai’s and Kia's are being stolen at a higher rate because of a social media challenge.

Models made between 2010 and 2021, that don't have a push-to-start button, can be hotwired with only a USB cable and a screwdriver.

It's happening in cities across the country.

One woman had her Kia Sportage stolen three times last year.

Both Kia and Hyundai say they’re working on software upgrades for owners of these affected vehicles.

