Select Hyundai, Kia models being targeted for theft because of social media challenge
article
HOUSTON - Hyundai vehicles are among the top ten stolen vehicles in Houston.
Both Hyundai’s and Kia's are being stolen at a higher rate because of a social media challenge.
Models made between 2010 and 2021, that don't have a push-to-start button, can be hotwired with only a USB cable and a screwdriver.
It's happening in cities across the country.
SUGGESTED: 24-year-old ex-con free from jail on total of 31 felony bonds, exceeding more than $1 million
One woman had her Kia Sportage stolen three times last year.
Both Kia and Hyundai say they’re working on software upgrades for owners of these affected vehicles.