Houston janitors organized with SEIU Texas ratified a new contract with cleaning companies on Saturday. The contract includes significant wage increases for the over 3,000 janitors represented by SEIU Texas, bringing full-time janitors to at least $15 an hour and part-time janitors to at least $14.10 an hour by the end of the four-year contract.

This marks the largest wage increase since SEIU Texas was founded.

The new contract also:

Guarantees that 70 percent of the workforce will have a minimum 25-hour workweek by the end of the contract, up from a 30 percent requirement.

Provides workers with an additional floating holiday.

"We are committed to making janitorial jobs good jobs. It’s a tremendous victory," said Elsa Flores, President of SEIU Texas. "This shows the power of workers when they unite and make a difference for their families and communities."

"Now it will be easier for me to provide for my family," said Zacarias Tzul, Houston janitor, "and will help me have more time to spend with them."

"We won a better salary, better benefits, and better hours," said Maria Zamudio, Houston janitor. "I’m proud of this contract and of all my coworkers who worked so hard for it."

For months now, unionized janitors in Houston have taken to the streets to make their voices heard and fight for the changes they are now celebrating. After two successful demonstrations, the janitors gave the cleaning companies an ultimatum of better work conditions, higher wages, benefits, or a strike would happen on May 31.

The strike never took place because their demands were met.

SEIU Texas unites thousands of airport workers, janitors, food service workers, and hospital employees from across our state. They are committed to expanding access to union jobs for all Texans.