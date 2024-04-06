SEIU janitors rally in Houston for fair wages amid contract negotiations

More than a hundred janitors took to the streets in downtown Houston on Saturday, demanding higher wages and better benefits as they face imminent contract negotiations.

The workers, organized by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), are rallying to close the gap with janitors in other cities, where hourly wages range from $16 to $20, considerably higher than Houston's rate of just under $12 an hour.

"They know that nothing is just given, they know they have to come out, and they know they have to make sure that the contractors, building owners, the community gets what their fight is about," Elsa Flores, SEIU President, said.

Antonia Escamilla, a janitor, emphasized the immigrant workforce's quest for just labor conditions. "Most of us are immigrants coming to this country for honest work, and we don't want to be taken advantage of," she said. "We seek fair wages and health benefits."

"More than anything we need people to listen to us, we need support," Zacarias Jose said.

The story of Maria Zemudio, a night shift janitor, sheds light on the challenging conditions facing these workers. In her four-hour shift, Zemudio cleans over 100 toilets across 15 floors and earns less than $60 per shift. "A better salary means being able to pay bills and provide for our children, and to spend quality time with them on the weekends," she said.

The SEIU said unionized janitors in Houston are falling further and further behind their unionized counterparts in other cities. Nearly two-thirds of Houston’s unionized janitors work part-time, earning as little as $47 a night. Part-time janitors do not qualify for employer-funded healthcare, and many work two to three jobs to get by.

As the deadline for contract negotiations draws near, the janitors and their union are optimistic that their demands for improved wages and benefits will be met.

The current contract is set to expire on May 31, leaving the janitors hopeful for new terms that will better reflect their contributions to the city's maintenance.