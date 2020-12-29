Seismique art museum opens in Houston's west side

A 40,000 sq foot interactive permanent art museum it’s officially open on Houston’s west side.

Seismique is a 40,000 square-foot permanent art fueled experimental museum located at 2306 Highway 6 South.

More than 40 unique exhibits generated by 9 million LEDs, color, sound, and natural elements in this multi-dimensional immersive concept is unlike anything you have ever seen.

Founder Steve Kopelman was the first person to bring escape rooms to the U.S.

He says he has always been into art and was inspired by a museum in Japan.

In line with COVID-19 safety, you must wear a mask, and time-ticketing is practiced. However, you can stay as long as you’d like.

For ticket info and more about Seismique, click here.