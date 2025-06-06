Northwest Harris County: Teen detained following stabbing that injured two, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called to Seegers Trail Drive. Two people were sent to a hospital. Officials say a 15-year-old has been detained.



Deputies are investigating a stabbing incident in northwest Harris County that allegedly involved a 15-year-old suspect.

Seegers Trail Drive stabbing

What we know:

Deputies were called on Friday afternoon to the 6400 block of Seegers Trail Drive near Bourgeois Road and Hollister Street.

Officials say two people were sent to a hospital for their injuries.

According to deputies, a 15-year-old suspect has been detained while they investigate the incident.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this case has been identified at this time.

The motive behind the alleged stabbing is not clear.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.