Northwest Harris County: Teen detained following stabbing that injured two, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are investigating a stabbing incident in northwest Harris County that allegedly involved a 15-year-old suspect.
Seegers Trail Drive stabbing
What we know:
Deputies were called on Friday afternoon to the 6400 block of Seegers Trail Drive near Bourgeois Road and Hollister Street.
Officials say two people were sent to a hospital for their injuries.
According to deputies, a 15-year-old suspect has been detained while they investigate the incident.
What we don't know:
No one involved in this case has been identified at this time.
The motive behind the alleged stabbing is not clear.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: X posts from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.