Security guard shot at Willowbrook Mall, authorities investigating

A security guard was taken to the hospital after being shot at the Willowbrook Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m.

According to Christina Garza with Houston FBI, a Brinks armored car guard was shot by a suspect.

Officials said the security guard was wearing a vest at the time of the shooting. The guard was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be ok.

Garza said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities said they're not ready to release suspect information as of yet.