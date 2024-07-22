Secret Service Director testifies on Trump assassination attempt

If you turned on the congressional hearings into former President Trump's attempted assassination, you would have heard the phrase - you should be fired...multiple times.

Those comments were aimed at the head of the U.S. Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle. That's because of how the agency handled the assassination attempt on the former president.

Cheatle admitted that agents had been warned between two to five times that a "suspicious person" was near the Pennsylvania rally on July 13th. She says she's personally apologized to Trump after he was almost killed at a rally, but some lawmakers told her "sorry" won't cut it.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!