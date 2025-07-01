Second suspect arrested in Houston Galleria garage fatal shooting

article

The Brief A second suspect, Justin Joshua Guzman, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Houston Galleria parking garage on June 3. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Sanders, and another suspect, Marko Cinan, was previously charged in the case. Authorities are still seeking additional information and have asked the public to contact HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.



Authorities have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with the shooting death of another man inside a parking garage near Houston's Galleria mall on June 3.

Second Arrest in Houston Galleria Garage Shooting

The Latest:

Justin Joshua Guzman, 22, faces a murder charge in the 497th State District Court. Marko Cinan, 23, was previously charged with murder in the 248th State District Court.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Sanders.

The backstory:

Houston Police Department (HPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting in a parking garage at the Westheimer Road address around 5 p.m. on June 3. They found Sanders with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators saw a black Chrysler 300 with shattered windows driving away from the scene. The vehicle was found nearby, and three males were detained, questioned, and later released.

Further investigation led to Cinan being identified as a suspect. HPD's Narcotics Tactical Team arrested him on Wednesday, June 25, and booked him into the Harris County Jail.

Guzman was also identified as a suspect and turned himself in to authorities on Monday, June 30. The shooting happened in the orange parking garage at the Galleria mall.

It is not clear if Guzman and Cinan were two of the three people detained and questioned near the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information in this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)