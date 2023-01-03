Second person files lawsuit against HCU, former assistant track coach

A second person has filed a lawsuit against Houston Christian University and a former assistant track coach there.

The new plaintiff claims Sesar Figueroa sexually assaulted her, while he was her coach last year.

Both lawsuits claim the university "paid, promoted and harbored a sexual predator for years."

HCU fired Figueroa and says it takes all matters of sexual misconduct seriously.

