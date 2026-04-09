Houston weather: Downpours possible for Friday

The Brief First major 2026 hurricane outlook Daily downpours for the next week Temperatures a bit warmer next week



Daily downpours will be possible for the next several days in the Houston area.

Houston weather: 2026 hurricane outlook released, downpours possible daily

Flood Advisory for Wharton County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Wharton County until 7:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin. Between one and four inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

CSU 2026 HURRICANE OUTLOOK RELEASED

On Thursday morning, Colorado State University released the very first 2026 hurricane season outlook. Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. They are calling for a slightly below average season, consisting of 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes and two major hurricanes. The reason for the lower amount of tropical systems will likely be due to a strong El Niño that is expected to develop by the fall. This usually acts to increase wind shear across the Atlantic basin and lower the amount of tropical activity.

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DOWNPOURS, SPOTTY STORMS AHEAD

Friday, a stronger system brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce brief heavier rain, but so far rain looks hit and miss. Threat for flooding does not appear to be a major issue at this point. Most areas will likely pick up around an inch or less through Saturday. Isolated higher amounts are possible. There will be a daily chance for showers and a few storms for the next week.

SLIGHTLY WARMER TEMPERATURES, BUT NO EXTREMES

Look for temperatures to remain close to normal for the first part of April with highs the next few days near 80. As we go through next week, temperatures in the middle 80s are likely. But we should safely stay away from record heat for now.

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