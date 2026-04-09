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Missouri City: Sienna Parkway reopens following 'emergency'

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Published  April 9, 2026 6:26pm CDT
Missouri City
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Sienna Parkway in Missouri City has been reopened following an "emergency", according to officials.
    • Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.
    • The investigation into the "emergency" is ongoing.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Sienna Parkway in Missouri City has been reopened following an "emergency", according to officials. 

What we know:

Details are very limited at this time.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the "emergency" is ongoing.

It's unclear what the "emergency" was as officials have not provided additional information. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest

The Source: City of Missouri City

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