Missouri City: Sienna Parkway reopens following 'emergency'
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Sienna Parkway in Missouri City has been reopened following an "emergency", according to officials.
What we know:
Details are very limited at this time.
What we don't know:
The investigation into the "emergency" is ongoing.
It's unclear what the "emergency" was as officials have not provided additional information.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest
The Source: City of Missouri City