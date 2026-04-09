Missouri City: Sienna Parkway reopens following 'emergency'

The Brief Sienna Parkway in Missouri City has been reopened following an "emergency", according to officials. Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene. The investigation into the "emergency" is ongoing.



Sienna Parkway in Missouri City has been reopened following an "emergency", according to officials.

What we know:

Details are very limited at this time.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the "emergency" is ongoing.

It's unclear what the "emergency" was as officials have not provided additional information.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest