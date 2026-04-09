Houston shooting: 6 persons of interest wanted in connection with deadly shooting on Gulf Freeway

The Brief The Houston Police Department is looking for six persons of interest following a deadly shooting that occurred last weekend. Houston police released surveillance video following the shooting near the intersection of South Interstate Highway 45 and Kingspoint Road. Officials said the persons of interest are described as three men and three women.



The Houston Police Department is looking for six persons of interest following a deadly shooting that occurred last weekend.

What we know:

Houston police released surveillance video following the shooting near the intersection of South Interstate Highway 45 and Kingspoint Road.

Officials said the persons of interest are described as three men and three women.

Photo of three of the persons of interest. Watch the video to see all the persons of interest. (Source: Houston Police Department)

Authorities added two vehicles may be associated with the persons of interest and are described as a red or maroon sedan and a white SUV.

The backstory:

Houston police were called out to a business where they located an unresponsive man in the parking lot and a second injured man inside the building.

The man in the parking lot, later identified as 33-year-old Miguel Padila, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was injured inside the building was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the persons of interest in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.