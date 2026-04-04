Shooting kills one, injures another outside southeast Houston club

The Brief Police were called early Saturday for a shooting outside a club along the Gulf Freeway. It's believed an incident in the club escalated into a shooting in the parking lot. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man was killed in a shooting outside a southeast Houston club overnight, and police are turning to the public for information about anyone involved.

SE Houston: Shooting outside Gulf Freeway club

What we know:

A 911 call was made at about 5 a.m. Saturday about a shooting outside Paradise City, near the Gulf Freeway and Kingspoint Road.

An officer arrived at the scene minutes after the call and found a large crowd with multiple people on the ground.

According to a Houston Police detective, it's believed the shooting stemmed from an incident inside the club. The conflict then moved to the parking lot where at least one person shot into a crowd of people.

A security guard at the club fired back, but it's not clear if anyone was hit by his bullets.

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene, and another person was sent to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Both victims were believed to be bystanders when the shooting happened.

Investigators believe the suspect drove off with multiple people in a "light-colored" vehicle.

The security guard who opened fire was detained for questioning, but the detective says he will be released and will not be charged.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. The deceased victim was only described as a Hispanic man in his mid-30s.

Detectives are working to confirm whether more than one suspect fired shots.

There is no confirmed suspect description.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide Unit: 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)